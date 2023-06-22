HCA opens freestanding ER in Florida

HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital in Kissimmee, Fla., has opened a freestanding emergency room in neighboring Haines City, The Ledger reported June 21.

The 11-bed, 11,000-square-foot facility offers a pediatric entrance and waiting area, an on-site laboratory, and telemedicine focused on stroke care and behavioral health. It is open 24/7, according to the newspaper.

HCA Florida Health, a division of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is expanding such services throughout the state. In June, the health system purchased 30 acres to build a freestanding emergency center next to its Englewood Hospital. In May, HCA began drafting plans for a 10,680-square-foot freestanding ER in downtown Orlando. And in April, the health system bought a $2.85 million plot for a freestanding ER in St. Cloud.