HCA plans another freestanding ER in Florida

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is planning a new emergency room facility in downtown Orlando, according to a May 4 Orlando Business Journal report.

The proposed 10,680-square-foot building, currently occupied by an office complex, may go before local authorities June 20, the report said.

HCA, which operates over 50 of its hospitals in Florida, also has a number of freestanding ERs in Central Florida, with plans to build more.

HCA reported first quarter net income of $1.36 billion on $15.6 billion of revenue.