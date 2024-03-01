5 multimillion-dollar ED expansions in 2024

Since the start of the year, at least five hospitals have unveiled plans to invest millions into emergency department expansion efforts. The projects come as emergency department overcrowding and related capacity issues have intensified over the past few months in some regions of the country.

Here are five large ED expansion projects Becker's has covered since the start of the year, starting with the most recent:

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, plans to open a $15 million freestanding emergency room in March. HCA Florida Casselberry Emergency will have 11 beds and provide a range of emergency services where staff will treat conditions ranging from chest pain to infections.

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee has opened a $15.5 million freestanding emergency room. HCA Florida Osceola East emergency is an 11,000-square-foot freestanding ER facility with 11 exam rooms and equipment for digital X-rays, CT scans, lab services, ultrasound and pediatrics. It is staffed by 22 full-time workers.

As part of their plans to build a $5 billion pediatric health campus in Dallas' Southwestern Medical District, Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center are expanding ED space by 15%. The 2 million-square-foot hospital will replace the existing Children's Medical Center Dallas and is set to be one of the largest children's hospitals in the U.S. It's slated to open in six to seven years.

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health plans to begin construction on a new emergency hospital campus with a freestanding ED and inpatient beds within the next few months. The campus will be located on the existing Christus Magnolia Medical Plaza Campus in Palestine, Texas. The 20,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025 and will create 40 full-time jobs.

Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami broke ground on a $300 million project that, when complete, will be one of the largest EDs in the nation, spanning 178,000 square feet with more than 200 patient rooms. The first phase is slated to be completed by fall 2025, with the full project expected to wrap in early 2027. Read more about how the hospital is preparing staff to move into a bigger space here.