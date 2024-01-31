Christus Health to expand footprint with new emergency hospital campus

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health has shared plans to develop a new emergency hospital campus with a freestanding emergency department and inpatient beds.

The campus will be located on the existing Palestine, Texas-based Christus Magnolia Medical Plaza Campus. The plaza joined Christus in 2017 and features six physicians, four nurse practitioners and four physician assistants, according to a Jan. 29 Christus news release.

The emergency campus project features a nearly 20,000-square-foot facility that will have an ED with laboratory and imaging services. Ambulance arrivals will be accepted at the new ED.

"We have had a footprint in Palestine for a number of years now, and this is a great way for us to continue to extend our health care mission to the community," Chris Glenney, senior vice president for group operations at Christus Northeast Texas, said in the release.

An additional 40 full-time jobs including registered nurses, radiology and laboratory technologists, and more positions will be added as a result of the project.

News of the emergency hospital campus comes after the nonprofit Catholic health system shared plans to develop a new Christus HealthPark campus in Mount Pleasant, Texas, which will bring on more than 50 full-time staff.

Christus Trinity Clinic will also open its first primary care clinic in Mount Pleasant as part of the HealthPark project.

The construction for the emergency hospital campus in Palestine is expected to begin in around 120 days and will be complete toward the end of summer in 2025, the release said.





