Christus Health campus expansion involves new ED, clinic

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health is planning to develop a new Christus HealthPark campus in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The nonprofit Catholic health system already has multiple locations across Northwest Texas and is looking to grow its patient healthcare access across East Texas, according to a Jan. 22 Christus Health news release.

The new campus features a 30,000-square-foot, single-story building, a freestanding emergency department, diagnostic imaging and testing, 12 provider medical offices, a lab, a physical and occupational therapy center, and land for future expansion.

The project will add over 50 full-time staff, including registered nurses, physical therapists, medical assistants, and radiology and lab technicians.

Christus Trinity Clinic will also open its first primary care clinic in the area as part of the project.

"The Trinity Clinic provides access to over 600 physicians and nearly 360 nurse practitioners and physician assistants across Northeast Texas. This type of access will allow the residents of Mount Pleasant and the surrounding communities the opportunity to get the care they need in a timely manner without having to leave the region to do so," Brent Wadle, DO, vice president of physician operations at Christus Trinity Clinic, said in the release.

The project is expected to kick off in around 120 days and should be complete toward the end of 2025.

With more than 600 centers, Christus Health comprises long-term care facilities, health ministries, community hospitals and walk-in clinics. It has 45,000 employees with more than 15,000 physicians, according to its website.