Tennessee hospital's $68M expansion opens to public

Powell, Tenn.-based North Knoxville Medical Center, part of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare, has opened its $67.5 million four-story patient tower and emergency department to the public.

The 98,000-square-foot tower comprises a first-floor ED as well as an expanded 28-bed intensive care unit, 28 adult acute care beds, education rooms and meeting space on the second and third floors. The fourth floor features space for future use. More parking spaces were also added, according to a March 22 news release.

The existing hospital, along with the laboratory, pharmacy, facility support areas, and materials were also renovated as part of the expansion project.

Construction kicked off in May 2022.

Tennova has invested around $45 million in hospital improvements and updated technology since 2023, the release said.

The health system comprises more than 475 employees and 45 locations across Knoxville, according to its website.