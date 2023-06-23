5 hospitals launching expansion projects

This week hospitals from New York City to New Mexico launched multi-million dollar expansion projects.

Here are five hospitals launching expansion projects:

 

  1. Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Hospital is looking to expand as it nears capacity.

  2. Santa Fe, N.M.-based Christus St. Vincent broke ground on a $80 million cancer center.

  3. Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Hospital started a $10.6 million emergency department renovation.

  4. Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health is moving forward with its relocation to a new site five miles away.

  5. New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center broke ground on a $155 million renovation of its emergency room.

