New York City hospital to spend $155M boosting capacity of ER

New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center broke ground on a $155 million renovation of its emergency room.

The renovation will expand the hospital's critical care capacity by adding 22 more intensive care unit beds. The hospital expects to complete the project in 2027, according to a June 16 Jamaica Hospital news release.

$150 million of the project is funded through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

The expansion will allow the hospital to treat over 150,000 patients yearly.