Mon Health proceeds with hospital relocation

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health is moving forward with the relocation of its Stonewall Jackson Hospital to a new site 5 miles from the current one.

The state's healthcare authority has given the 70-bed hospital based in Weston, W.Va., the green light to relocate, according to a June 19 news release. The reconstructed facility will have upgraded tech and equipment, decreasing the need for patients to travel outside the region for care.

Mon Health is a member of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.