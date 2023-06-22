Duke LifePoint hospital begins $10.6M ER renovation

Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Hospital started a two-year, $10.6 million emergency department renovation project June 19.

The project will result in a 33 percent increase in emergency department beds at the Duke LifePoint Healthcare hospital, according to a June 20 Central Carolina Hospital news release.

Renovations occurred in eight phases to minimize disruptions to patient care, according to the release. The project will increase the total number of treatment rooms from 15 to 20.

Duke LifePoint is based in Brentwood, Tenn.