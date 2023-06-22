Wisconsin hospital at capacity, plans expansion

Froedtert Hospital's new parking structure represents the first step of the hospital's expansion plans, CEO Cathy Jacobson told the Milwaukee Business Journal June 22.

The Wauwatosa, Wis.-based hospital is running at or near the capacity of its 720-beds. The proposed expansion will add inpatient beds. However, the exact number and cost of the expansion is still unknown.

Work on the 2,500-space parking structure has begun and will continue until 2024 to help accommodate the expansion.

"We're doing some work right now to decide if, when, how much, what kind of inpatient capacity we would build," Ms. Jacobson told the Journal.