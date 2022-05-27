5 hospital construction projects costing $1B or more

Several health systems, including Sharp HealthCare and University of California-San Francisco, are planning hospital construction projects costing $1 billion or more. Here are five that Becker's has reported on in May:

1. Sharp HealthCare launches $2B construction project

San Diego, Calif.-based Sharp HealthCare kicked off its $2 billion capital improvement plan with its May 26 groundbreaking for Sharp Memorial Hospital's Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center.

2. UCSF receives board approval for $4.3B hospital

University of California-San Francisco received approval from the University of California's board of regents to build a $4.3 billion hospital at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco.

3. U of California-Davis starts demolition for $3B tower

Construction crews began demolishing temporary offices to build a nearly $3.8 billion tower at Sacramento-based University of California Davis Medical Center, the Sacramento Bee reported May 10.

4. Mass General Brigham gets green light for $2B in capital improvements

Boston-based Mass General Brigham received approval from state regulators to move ahead with a more than $2 billion expansion plan at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, WBUR reported May 4.

5. New Jersey's lone public hospital seeks $1.2B for replacement facility

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is in desperate need of improvements as it deals with overcrowding in its emergency department and maintenance issues, advocates say, nj.com reported May 1. It is the only public hospital in the state.