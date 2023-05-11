$28M grant awarded to U of Iowa to bring clinical research to rural communities

University of Iowa's medical school received a renewed grant from the National Institutes of Health to bring research and discoveries to rural communities, according to a May 10 report in The Gazette.

The seven year, $28 million grant from NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, is the fourth time the award has been renewed and will likely lead to a total of $114 million awarded through 2030 to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City.

"This can help overcome geographical barriers and effectively address rural health disparities to improve the well-being of traditionally underserved populations," the University of Iowa said in a release cited by the news outlet.

The main thrust of the work is to translate medical research work practically into local underserved communities, said Brooks Jackson, MD, UIHC vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver school.

"To truly advance health care and improve patient outcomes, we need to move those discoveries beyond our walls and get them into the communities where that will make people's lives and health better," Dr. Jackson said.