28 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 28 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:

1. AdventHealth opens $150M Kansas hospital

AdventHealth on Oct. 7 opened its 38-bed, $150 million hospital in Overland Park, Kan.

2. Atrium Health to begin construction on $450M care tower project

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will soon begin constructing its $450 million care tower project, which includes a helipad, on its main campus.

3. Ascension Wisconsin to open hospital Oct. 13

Ascension Wisconsin will open its 33,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital in Waukesha on Oct. 13, the third of its three new hospitals.

4. Louisiana hospital plans $100M cancer center

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., plans to build a $100 million cancer institute.

5. Montana's largest healthcare provider announces $7M inpatient adult psychiatric unit

Bozeman Health, the dominant provider in Montana's most rapidly growing region, announced Oct. 4 plans to add a $7 million, first-of-its-kind adult inpatient psychiatric unit to Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, by 2023.

6. Yale New Haven buys vacant Macy's, plans redevelopment

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health — with the help of MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate — purchased the vacant Macy's store at Meriden Mall in Connecticut and will repurpose it into a retail health facility.

7. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford begins microhospital construction

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford broke ground on its $25 million, 32,000-square-foot microhospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

8. Idaho hospital builds employee housing to combat staff shortages

Ketchum, Idaho-based St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center began constructing four condo units for employees in an effort to attract and retain staff.

9. Novant Health to begin construction of $222M critical care tower in October

Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., is entering the next phase of its construction project, which includes a $222 million, five-story critical care tower.

10. Mayo Clinic Florida, Hilton to collaborate on 8-story hotel for medical campus

Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Whitman Peterson are collaborating with the Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic in Florida to build an eight-story Hilton Hotel at the hospital.

11. Sentara Healthcare breaks ground on $158M medical campus with 80-bed hospital

Sentara Healthcare began its first phase building its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sept. 29, according to a news release from the organization.

12. Allegheny Health opens $345M hospital

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, opened its $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., on Sept. 30.

13. Despite objections, UNC Health's proposed $252M hospital approved by state regulators

UNC Health's plan for a 40-bed hospital in the Durham, N.C., portion of Research Triangle Park was approved by state regulators.

14. CHS to open Indiana hospital in November

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, is opening a 60-bed hospital Nov. 13.

15. UC San Diego gets approval for $2.5B medical campus modernization

University of California San Diego Medical Center won approval to begin a modernization of its aging medical campus that is slated to cost $2.5 billion.

16. $50M grant helps Orlando Health expand

Orlando (Fla.) Health is adding a new 95-bed patient tower to South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla., an expansion made possible by a $50 million grant from the Live Well Foundation.

17. BJC HealthCare to break ground on 16-story tower

BJC HealthCare will break ground in October on a 16-story inpatient tower at its flagship Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

18. Cincinnati Children's cuts ribbon on $600M patient tower

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is opening its eight-story patient care tower Oct. 4, which expands capacity by 249 beds and comes with several medical and design innovations.

19. Penn State opens 110-bed hospital Oct. 1

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health opened a 300,000-square-foot, 110-bed hospital Oct. 1.

20. Great Falls Clinic invests $7M in surgical hospital expansion

The Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic broke ground on a $7 million expansion of its surgical hospital, the company said Sept. 20.

21. Aspirus to replace 52-year-old Michigan hospital, close skilled nursing facility

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health plans to replace the 52-year-old Aspirus Ontonagon (Mich.) Hospital and close its skilled nursing facility.

22. Tampa General plans $550M expansion

A new intensive care unit is the first step in Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital's $550 million expansion plan, the academic medical center announced Sept. 22.

23. Penn Medicine to open $1.6B hospital in October

Penn Medicine will open a $1.6 billion hospital in Philadelphia at the end of October, marking the completion of one of the largest hospital projects in the U.S.

24. BayCare hospital grows to 387 beds with $156M expansion

BayCare's Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla., opened its four-story patient tower Sept. 17.

25. Ascension to invest $125M in Michigan hospital upgrades

St. Louis-based Ascension plans to invest $125 million into capital improvement projects at three hospitals in central Michigan.

26. Cleveland Clinic breaks ground on $80M hospital in Mentor

After delaying construction last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic broke ground Sept. 20 on its new hospital in Mentor, Ohio.

27. Sparrow Health System unveils $800M expansion plan

Sparrow Health System will invest $800 million into various capital improvement projects across its network, the Lansing, Mich.-based organization said Sept. 19.

28. Ascension, Vanderbilt eye expansions in same Tennessee city

Days after Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would seek approval to build a 42-bed hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital announced its own 58-bed expansion on its campus in Murfreesboro.