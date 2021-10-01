Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford begins microhospital construction

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford broke ground on its $25 million, 32,000-square-foot microhospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Main Street Nashville reported Sept. 29.

The hospital is an extension of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford's main campus. Although the facility is administered by the main campus, it will act as a freestanding satellite hospital with its own outpatient facility.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2022 and will include eight private inpatient beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, and outpatient services on the second floor.

"Together we are building the future of healthcare," said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. "It is an honor to work for an organization that invests in our community so we may continually serve the health care needs of our population."

Ascension Saint Thomas beat out Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's proposal for a $134 million, 48-bed hospital, The Nashville Post reported last August.