Cleveland Clinic breaks ground on $80M hospital in Mentor

After delaying construction last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic broke ground Sept. 20 on its new hospital in Mentor, Ohio.

The hospital, Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital, will house 34 inpatient rooms, 19 emergency department beds, four operating rooms and 12 pre- and postanesthesia care beds. It also will have up to 25 outpatient rooms.

Cleveland Clinic said it is investing about $80 million to build the hospital.

"We are excited to shape the future of healthcare and provide access to the broader community," said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic. "Today marks the start of a new hospital concept, based on the needs of the community. Our goal is to serve patients at Mentor Hospital, while also making the entire health system available for additional care when needed."

The hospital is slated to open in early 2023.

Dr. Mihaljevic announced plans for the Mentor hospital during his state of the clinic address in February 2019. The project was paused in September 2020 because of financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.