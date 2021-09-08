5 Cleveland Clinic construction projects in the works

The Cleveland Clinic is working to expand its presence and access to patients through new construction projects.

Below are five in the works:

1. Cleveland Clinic London hospital. Cleveland Clinic expects to wrap up construction of its 184-bed London hospital this month. The hospital is expected to open for patients early next year. The project faced some delays caused by COVID-19 and social-distancing restrictions in the U.K. Cleveland Clinic is renovating a building in central London into an eight-story, 324,000-square-foot healthcare facility.

2. New Neurological Institute building. The new neurological institute will consolidate outpatient neurological care on Cleveland Clinics' main campus. Currently, it is delivered in eight locations. The institute will offer digitized patient evaluations, imaging, simulation training, infusion therapy, neurodiagnostics and have space for research. Cleveland Clinic said it is reevaluating the scope and timeline of this project due to the pandemic.

3. Cole Eye Institute expansion. Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute will be expanded by more than 100,000 square feet to accommodate growth in patient visits and research.The expansion initially called for increasing the number of operating rooms from five to 12 and adding 60 new exam rooms, but Cleveland Clinic said the scope and timeline may change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. New hospital in Mentor, Ohio. Cleveland Clinic CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, announced plans for the new hospital in February 2019. The hospital will be built on 47 acres of vacant land in Mentor. It is expected to house 34 inpatient beds, an emergency department, and outpatient exam and procedure rooms. The project was paused in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, but construction is expected to resume later this year. The hospital is slated to open in 2023.

5. Hillcrest Hospital Cancer Center expansion. Construction began in August on a 10,600-square-foot addition to Hillcrest Hospital's cancer care center. The expanded pavilion will incorporate a homelike healing environment, similar to the Taussig Cancer Center on the clinic’s main campus. Construction is slated to end in 2023. Cancer center services at the Cleveland-based hospital will not be disrupted during construction.