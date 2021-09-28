$50M grant helps Orlando Health expand

Orlando (Fla.) Health is adding a new 95-bed patient tower to South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla., an expansion made possible by a $50 million grant from the Live Well Foundation, ClickOrlando reported Sept. 27.

Hospital President Lance Sewell said they'll start with 30 beds, but they will then add eight ICU beds. They'll also add a 20-bed stepdown unit and a 30-bed medical-surgical unit, as well as services to the neonatal intensive care unit.

There will also be an expansion to the Orlando Health South Lake Center for Women's Health, which will include new beds for postpartum, labor and delivery.

The addition comes as the population rapidly grows in Clermont, with hundreds of homes being built in the city and surrounding areas.

"Certainly, the population growth is very much occurring with the housing expansion here in South Lake County," Mr. Sewell said. "Clermont and Minneola, Montverde, Mascot, Groveland are all a growing area."