Allegheny Health opens $345M hospital

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, opened its $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., Sept. 30.

AHN Wexford Hospital is a 345,000-square-foot, 160-bed facility with a 24-bed emergency department, adult and neonatal intensive care units and operating rooms equipped with robotic surgery capabilities.

Additionally, the new facility houses labor and delivery rooms, lab and imaging services and specialty care for cancer, neurology, cardiology, radiology and more.

The hospital will employ about 750 people in clinical, administrative and support roles.