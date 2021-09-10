Allegheny Health to open $345M hospital this month

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, is slated to open a new $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., later in September, the Pittsburgh Business Times reported Sept. 10.

The 345,000-square foot facility, called AHN Wexford Hospital, will open with 100 patient beds and has the capacity to expand to 160 beds in the future. Additionally, the new facility will house an emergency department, labor and delivery rooms, a neonatal intensive care unit and lab and imaging services.

The hospital will employ about 750 people in clinical, administrative and support roles.



The Pennsylvania Department of Health concluded its onsite visit of the hospital and will determine accreditation in the coming weeks, according to the report. Once the accreditation is awarded, the hospital will set an opening date.