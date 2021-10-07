Ascension Wisconsin to open hospital Oct. 13

Ascension Wisconsin will open its 33,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital in Waukesha Oct. 13, the third of its three new hospitals, BizTimes reported Oct. 6.

The hospital will have emergency, inpatient and outpatient care. It will also have lab and medical imaging services.

An Ascension Medical Group clinic will be on the second floor, which is for primary care, women's health, cardiology, behavioral health and other services.

"Our goal at Ascension Wisconsin is to provide an exceptional experience to individuals and families in southeast Wisconsin at an affordable cost close to home" said Blake Estes, vice president of ambulatory development for Ascension Wisconsin. "The Ascension Wisconsin Hospital-Waukesha site is easily accessible and provides patients and families access to more comprehensive services in one convenient location. We look forward to serving the Waukesha community."

The first of the three neighborhood hospitals opened Aug. 31 in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and the second opened Sept. 15 in Greenfield, Wis.

Ascension Wisconsin is the Greendale, Wis., branch of St. Louis-based hospital system Ascension.