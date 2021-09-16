Ascension Wisconsin opens hospital in Greenfield

Ascension Wisconsin opened its 32,000-square-foot hospital in Greenfield, Wis., on Sept. 15, according to CBS 58.

The Greenfield location is the second of three planned neighborhood hospitals to open. Ascension Wisconsin opened its first neighborhood hospital in Menomonee Falls, Wis., on Aug. 31, and a hospital in Waukesha, Wis., is slated to open in October.

Ascension Wisconsin Hospital — Greenfield will offer inpatient services, emergency services, and laboratory testing and imaging.

Ascension Wisconsin is the Glendale, Wis.-based branch of Ascension, a St. Louis-based Catholic hospital system that is one of the nation's largest.