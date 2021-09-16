Ascension Wisconsin opens hospital in Greenfield

Alia Paavola - Print  | 
Listen

Ascension Wisconsin opened its 32,000-square-foot hospital in Greenfield, Wis., on Sept. 15, according to CBS 58

The Greenfield location is the second of three planned neighborhood hospitals to open. Ascension Wisconsin opened its first neighborhood hospital in Menomonee Falls, Wis., on Aug. 31, and a hospital in Waukesha, Wis., is slated to open in October. 

Ascension Wisconsin Hospital — Greenfield will offer inpatient services, emergency services, and laboratory testing and imaging.

Ascension Wisconsin is the Glendale, Wis.-based branch of Ascension, a St. Louis-based Catholic hospital system that is one of the nation's largest.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles