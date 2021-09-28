BJC HealthCare to break ground on 16-story tower

BJC HealthCare will break ground in October on a 16-story inpatient tower at its flagship Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The St. Louis-based health system said the 660,000-square-foot tower will house 224 private inpatient rooms, 56 private intensive care unit rooms, a modern imaging center and surgery prep and recovery programs.

The tower will be located on the former site of Barnes-Jewish Hospital's Queeny Tower, which closed in November 2019 and is being demolished.

"The design of our new building will mirror our commitment to ensuring patient and family comfort during outpatient visits and hospital stays," said Barnes-Jewish Hospital President John Lynch, MD. "The state-of-the-art technology we're incorporating throughout the facility will further provide our caregivers with everything they need to deliver excellent patient care for decades to come."