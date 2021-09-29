CHS to open Indiana hospital in November

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, is opening a new 60-bed hospital Nov. 13, TV station WANE reported Sept. 28.

The $118 million hospital, named Lutheran Downtown Hospital, was originally slated to open early next year. It's replacing St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne.

"I am pleased that Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be completed months ahead of schedule," Lutheran Downtown Hospital CEO Twilla Lee said, according to WANE. "Our community is going to benefit from a hospital that is designed with the total patient experience in mind."



Franklin, Tenn.-based CHS said costs to construct replacement hospitals totaled $34 million for the first six months of this year. The company said the costs were primarily related to the construction of the hospital in Fort Wayne, which is owned in part by physicians.