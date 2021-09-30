Mayo Clinic Florida, Hilton to collaborate on 8-story hotel for medical campus

Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Whitman Peterson are collaborating with the Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic in Florida to build an eight-story Hilton Hotel at the hospital.

The $70 million project will host 252 guest rooms and will begin construction in the summer of 2022, with completion expected for early 2024, according to a Sept. 28 press release from Mayo.

The 179,000-square-foot hotel will feature a fitness center, restaurant with room service and an outdoor pool. It will also have a main ballroom and junior ballroom. Outdoor patio space will be available for meetings, along with a lawn area where a tent can be set up.

The hotel will create 85 full-time and 40 part-time jobs.

"As a premier destination medical center, exceeding the current and future needs for our patients is our top priority," said Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida. "We are excited to be offering this type of high-end hotel accomodation to further enhance our patients' experience when traveling to our campus for care."