Atrium Health to begin construction on $450M care tower project

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will soon begin constructing its $450 million care tower project, which includes a helipad, on its main campus, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Oct. 7.

The project entails two pads for helicopter traffic, an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care units. It will also have radiology, pathology and other services.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026, according to an Oct. 1 news release from the hospital.

"We are eager to begin construction on this tower that will enable us to provide even better life-saving care to those who count on us," said Cathleen Wheatley, DNP, RN, president of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.