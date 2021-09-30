Novant Health to begin construction of $222M critical care tower in October

Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., is entering the next phase of its construction project, which includes a $222 million, five-story critical care tower, Triad Business Journal reported.

The project, which will cost a total of $400 million, began in 2019 with phase 1 plans to renovate patient rooms and improve the women's and children's centers.

Phase 2 is set to begin construction in October with a demolition of the Forsyth Medical Center's Rehabilitation Center, the hospital said in a Sept. 29 press release. The patient drop-off and pickup areas will also be redesigned in the phase.

The tower will have 60 critical care and 36 patient rooms, as well as a redesigned surgical suite. The rooms will be larger for more privacy and natural light.

Construction of the tower will be completed in late 2024, but interior renovations won't be finished until 2027. Surgical services will not stop during the process.

"We're very excited to continue investing in the future of healthcare in our community," said Chad Setliff, president and COO of the greater Winston-Salem market. "Our goal is, and will always be, focused on providing the latest in advanced technology and truly next-level care for our patients close to home. Once complete, the new and state-of-the-art critical care tower will function as a place of hope and healing for generations to come."