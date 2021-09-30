Sentara Healthcare breaks ground on $158M medical campus with 80-bed hospital

Sentara Healthcare began its first phase building its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sept. 29, according to a press release from the organization.

The first phase includes a two-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building that is expected to open in 2022. Then, an 80-bed hospital will come in 2024, replacing the current 60-year-old facility.

Three acres will also be set aside for a new headquarters building for the Pasquotank/Camden EMS.

The hospital will include a high-efficiency, patient-centric layout, the release said. This follows the trend toward preventive care, outpatient services using remote technology, and few hospital stays.

"This approach to care is turning out to be better for our patients, who enjoy better outcomes, and it helps bend the cost curve downward," said Phillip Jackson, president of the medical center.

The new hospital is also part of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara's commitment to diversify supply chain activities, which is meant to help local businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans to participate in the Sentara bidding process.

"The investment in this new health campus is tangible evidence of Sentara's commitment to serve this community for the long-haul and to continue our mission to improve health every day," Mr. Jackson said.