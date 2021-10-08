AdventHealth opens $150M Kansas hospital

AdventHealth on Oct. 7 opened its 38-bed, $150 million hospital in Overland Park, Kan.

The hospital, AdventHealth South Overland Park, will join AdventHealth's Mid-America Region.

In addition to inpatient beds, the 193,000-square-foot hospital houses surgical services, intensive care, heart care and maternity care. It complements the existent emergency, imaging and laboratory services on the campus.

"AdventHealth is committed to improving access to health care and we are grateful for the opportunity to open this full-service hospital, expand our network and provide deeper care to this community," AdventHealth President and CEO Terry Shaw said. "I appreciate the hard work of all those who brought this new hospital to life."

AdventHealth is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.