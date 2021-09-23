Penn State to open 110-bed hospital Oct. 1

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health plans to open a 300,000-square-foot, 110-bed hospital Oct. 1.

Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., will house an emergency department, imaging and lab services, surgical care and labor and delivery services.

The health system broke ground on the project three years ago and wrapped up construction four months ago.

Penn State Health has hired 300 workers to staff the hospital and plans to hire hundreds more in the next nine to 12 months, ABC 27 reported.