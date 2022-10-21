Women, millennials feeling biggest disconnection from employers, survey finds

Women and millennials report putting in more effort at work than they did six months ago, but they are still feeling less engaged — and more disconnected from their employers, a recent survey found.
The survey was administered by the Conference Board, a nonprofit business membership and research group, and published Oct. 18.
Other findings from the survey:
- Women and millennials are more likely to say their mental health has decreased in the past six months.
- Women report lower intent to stay at their current job than their male counterparts.
- Thirty-three percent of women work remotely, compared to 27 percent of men. Nineteen percent of women say they would leave their current job for the ability to work from anywhere, compared to 10 percent of men.
- Fifty-five percent of women say having a caring, empathetic leader is important, compared to 49 percent of men.
- Fifty-three percent of women say pay is not the most important factor when choosing a job, compared to 43 percent of men.