Where remote work is up, down

The rate of remote workers varies widely among states, according to a LendingTree analysis published Nov. 28.

For the analysis, LendingTree researchers examined U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data. LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, specifically examined the time periods of Sept. 29 to Oct. 11, 2021, and Oct. 5 to Oct. 17, 2022. Each state was ranked based on its rate of workers who worked from home in the last seven days (October 2022 compared to October 2021).

Here are the 10 states with the largest increases in remote workers, according to the analysis:

1. Rhode Island

October 2021: 23.1 percent

October 2022: 38.1 percent

Increase: 64.9 percent

2. South Dakota

October 2021: 16.7 percent

October 2022: 24.4 percent

Difference: 46.1 percent

3. Illinois

October 2021: 26.7 percent

October 2022: 33.1 percent

Difference: 24 percent

4. North Carolina

October 2021: 26.7 percent

October 2022: 30.5 percent

Difference: 14.2 percent

5. Texas

October 2021: 27.6 percent

October 2022: 31.5 percent

Difference: 14.1 percent

6. Georgia

October 2021: 26.1 percent

October 2022: 28.6 percent

Difference: 9.6 percent

7. Oregon

October 2021: 32.7 percent

October 2022: 35.4 percent

Difference: 8.3 percent

8. Idaho

October 2021: 22.2 percent

October 2022: 23.6 percent

Difference: 6.3 percent

9. Tennessee

October 2021: 22.9 percent

October 2022: 24.2 percent

Difference: 5.7 percent

10. Maryland

October 2021: 39.2 percent

October 2022: 41.3 percent

Difference: 5.4 percent

Here are the 10 states with the largest decreases in remote workers, according to the analysis:

Note: The list includes a tie.

1. Wyoming

October 2021: 24.6 percent

October 2022: 14.9 percent

Difference: 39.4 percent

2. Arkansas

October 2021: 21.8 percent

October 2022: 15.6 percent

Difference: 28.4 percent

3. West Virginia

October 2021: 15.6 percent

October 2022: 11.3 percent

Difference: 27.6 percent

4. Iowa

October 2021: 26.7 percent

October 2022: 20.3 percent

Difference: 24 percent

5. Kentucky

October 2021: 22.1 percent

October 2022: 18.2 percent

Difference: 17.6 percent

5. Alabama

October 2021: 23.3 percent

October 2022: 19.2 percent

Difference: 17.6 percent

7. South Carolina

October 2021: 22.9 percent

October 2022: 19 percent

Difference: 17 percent

8. Missouri

October 2021: 28.1 percent

October 2022: 23.5 percent

Difference: 16.4 percent

9. Delaware

October 2021: 32.8 percent

October 2022: 27.8 percent

Difference: 15.2 percent

10. Nevada

October 2021: 23.6 percent

October 2022: 20.1 percent

Difference: 14.8 percent

