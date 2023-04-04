'What jobs can ChatGPT replace?' Here is how the AI responded

People are turning to ChatGPT for answers to various questions, including those involving the labor market. Some experts are specifically seeking insights into the implication of the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot on jobs.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that examines job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers, posed the question, "What jobs can ChatGPT replace?" The firm, in an April 4 news release shared with Becker's, said the AI indicated it could replace functions focused on language that were repetitive and predictable.

The roles ChatGPT listed that it and other predictive language models could replace:

Customer service representatives

Technical writers

Translators and interpreters

Copywriters

Data entry clerks

Many roles listed by ChatGPT were those the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates will decline over the next 10 years, but some are anticipated to grow, Challenger, Gray & Christmas said.

If ChatGPT's answer is correct, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 4.8 million American jobs could be replaced by this artificial intelligence, the firm said.