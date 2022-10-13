What 4 generations want from employers

Ernst and Young released its 2022 U.S. Generation Survey on Oct. 13 highlighting what Generation Z, millennials, Generation X and baby boomers each need to feel supported in the workplace and how they view company culture.

Six findings:

1. Most employees surveyed (92 percent) across all four generations said culture, including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, positions on social issues, and workplace flexibility, affects whether they decide to stay with an employer.

2. Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are especially important to millennials, with 76 percent of those surveyed in that generation saying they would leave an employer if such initiatives were not offered.

3. Forty-four percent of Gen Z workers surveyed said they associate diversity, equity and inclusion with a commitment to community support through corporate responsibility efforts and volunteering, while 34 percent in that group said they associate it with establishment of employee resource groups.

4. Forty-nine percent of millennials and Gen Z workers surveyed — and 49 percent of surveyed LBGT+ workers — said corporate positions on social issues played a significant role as to whether they stay with an employer.

5. Thirty-three percent of baby boomers surveyed said flexibility in work hours and where they perform their job is a top factor in seeking a new position, more than any other generation.

6. Thirty-five percent of millennials and 29 percent of Gen X respondents who plan to exit their job in the next year said hybrid/work-from-home options would entice them to stay.

The findings are based on a survey among 3,000 Americans between ages 18 and 76, fielded from Aug. 29 through Sept. 16. All respondents are employed full time in a "white-collar" role at an organization with at least 5,000 employees.

Read more about the survey here.