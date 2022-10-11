Washington hospital workers evaluated after contact with hazardous substance

A group of employees at Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial received medical treatment and were released Oct. 10 after exposure to a hazardous substance, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

A statement from the hospital says affected workers were exposed to the substance about 10 a.m.

"A patient smoked a substance in their hospital room … Memorial security and administration responded immediately, as did Yakima Fire, Yakima Police and sheriff's deputies," the statement reads.

Yakima Valley Memorial said employees checked all patient rooms to confirm patients were not affected, and first responders cleared and ventilated the area to ensure patient and staff safety. Patients were not affected. An undisclosed number of employees were exposed to the substance and evaluated.

"During this emergency, Memorial put limited access protocol into place at hospital entrances, which meant no visitors were allowed in," the hospital said. "The situation was resolved shortly before noon and visitors were allowed back into the hospital."

Yakima Valley Memorial is a 226-bed community hospital.