Vaccination requirements spur employee terminations, resignations: Numbers from 6 health systems

Health systems and states have continued to announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. Amid these requirements, some organizations have fired workers for noncompliance, and workers have quit over the policies.

Here are numbers related to resignations and terminations from six health systems, announced since June:

1. Eleven Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital workers resigned because of the state's mandate, which requires healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes to receive their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27.

2. Lewis County Health System, a single-hospital system in Lowville, N.Y., said it will temporarily close its maternity unit after 30 staff resigned over the state mandate.

3. Tidelands Health fired one of its employees for not complying with the Georgetown, S.C.-based system's vaccine mandate.

4. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health fired five of its employees for not complying with its mandate.

5. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health fired six workers for not complying with its mandate.

6. At Houston Methodist, 153 employees either resigned during a two-week suspension period or were terminated for noncompliance.