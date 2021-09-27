Unvaccinated Northwell Health leaders out after missing mandate deadline

Northwell Health said about two dozen leaders were not allowed to continue their roles at the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based system because they chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the mandate deadline.

A few hundred unvaccinated leaders were notified early last week that they would not be allowed to stay in their jobs if they did not get the shot by Sept. 24, Northwell spokesperson Joe Kemp told Becker's.

The departures come as Northwell has been preparing for New York state's mandate that healthcare workers get at least one shot by Sept. 27, while enforcing its own mandate for clinical and nonclinical workers.

Northwell, the largest healthcare provider in New York state, said it is committed to vaccinating its entire 76,000-person workforce.

"We are now beginning the process to exit the rest of our unvaccinated staff. Northwell wants to reassure the public that during this time there will be no impact to the quality of patient care at any of our facilities. We are proud that our workforce is already nearly 100 percent vaccinated," the system said in a statement.

Northwell is allowing remaining employees who are not yet vaccinated until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 27 to get the shot.





