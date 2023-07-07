University Hospital in New Jersey to receive $396M for salaries, benefits in new budget

Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital will receive $396 million for staff salaries and benefits for the next year, according to a report in the NJ Spotlight News.

New Jersey lawmakers approved an expanded budget which includes the $396 million pool for the hospital's 3,500 state employees in early July. The health system reported $532 million in total operating revenue for the fiscal year to date in March.

University Hospital is also working on a redevelopment project projected to cost $1.8 billion.

