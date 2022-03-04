States ranked by active physicians per capita

Washington, D.C., has the highest number of active physicians per 100,000 residents, according to the latest Association of American Medical Colleges State Physician Workforce Data Report. The state with the most active physicians per resident is Massachusetts, while Idaho is the state with the least. 

The report, released in January 2022, is based on the American Medical Association Physician Masterfile, a nearly complete data set of U.S physicians and medical students, as well as 2019 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. 

Researchers also examined AAMC datasets as of July 2021; 2019-2020 American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine enrollment data; and the 2021 National GME Census, which is conducted by the AAMC and the AMA. 

Active physician per capita data is as of Dec. 31, 2020, and it is compared to the 2019 Census.

For the purposes of the report, "active physicians" are those licensed by a state, provided they are working at least 20 hours weekly, and include those working in direct patient care, administration, medical teaching, research or other nonpatient care activities.

State Total Population Total Active Physicians Rate per 100,000 residents
District of Columbia 705,749 6,147 871
Massachusetts 6,892,503 32,116 466
Maryland 6,045,680 23,791 393.5
New York 19,453,561 75,749 389.4
Vermont 623,989 2,410 386.2
Rhode Island 1,059,361 4,063 383.5
Connecticut 3,565,287 12,977 364
Maine 1,344,212 4,459 331.7
Pennsylvania 12,801,989 42,051 328.5
New Hampshire 1,359,711 4,391 322.9
Hawaii 1,415,872 4,557 321.9
New Jersey 8,882,190 27,832 313.3
Minnesota 5,639,632 17,617 312.4
Oregon 4,217,737 13,127 311.2
Ohio 11,689,100 35,333 302.3
Michigan 9,986,857 30,040 300.8
Missouri 6,137,428 18,297 298.1
Colorado 5,758,736 16,956 294.4
Illinois 12,671,821 37,122 292.9
Delaware 973,764 2,850 292.7
California 39,512,223 113,718 287.8
Alaska 731,545 2,101 287.2
Washington 7,614,893 21,731 285.4
Wisconsin 5,822,434 15,975 274.4
West Virginia 1,792,147 4,914 274.2
Florida 21,477,737 58,822 273.9
Louisiana 4,648,794 12,557 270.1
Virginia 8,535,519 22,874 268
North Carolina 10,488,084 27,650 263.6
Tennessee 6,829,174 17,687 259
Montana 1,068,778 2,750 257.3
Arizona 7,278,717 18,343 252
New Mexico 2,096,829 5,269 251.3
South Dakota 884,659 2,214 250.3
Nebraska 1,934,408 4,820 249.2
North Dakota 762,062 1,826 239.6
South Carolina 5,148,714 12,197 236.9
Indiana 6,732,219 15,918 236.4
Georgia 10,617,423 25,072 236.1
Kansas 2,913,314 6,874 236
Kentucky 4,467,673 10,528 235.6
Texas 28,995,881 67,182 231.7
Utah 3,205,958 7,198 224.5
Alabama 4,903,185 10,983 224
Iowa 3,155,070 7,056 223.6
Nevada 3,080,156 6,731 218.5
Arkansas 3,017,804 6,500 215.4
Wyoming 578,759 1,225 211.7
Oklahoma 3,956,971 8,293 209.6
Mississippi 2,976,149 5,857 196.8
Idaho 1,787,065 3,504 196.1

 

