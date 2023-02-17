The gap in Gen Z's college education

When Gen Zers attend their college classes, their minds are often elsewhere, Fortune reported Feb. 16.

The publication referenced two surveys from Wiley, an academic publisher.

The first survey, of 5,000 students and more than 2,400 educators, found that 55 percent of undergraduate students and 38 percent of graduate students struggle to retain information in classes they do not believe teach "practical skills" — for example, technology they may have to use in their future workplace.

A separate Wiley survey found many companies see evidence of this gap. Sixty-eight percent of C-suite executives said their employees can do less than what their roles demand. And although 64 percent of institutions believe they are preparing students well for "real life," only 46 percent of students would say the same.