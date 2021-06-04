Texas Children's gives employees 2% raises, provides additional week of PTO

Texas Children's in Houston said it is increasing employees' salaries by 2 percent and providing an additional week of paid time off to workers in gratitude for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our healthcare heroes' resiliency and determination over the last year was unmatched, and I am so thankful for their dedication to our patients, health plan members and each other," President and CEO Mark Wallace said in a June 3 news release. "This commitment is both a recognition and celebration of our one amazing team."

Texas Children's said it also asked senior leadership to continue developing and refining initiatives to support employees, including recruiting and retaining the best workers, focusing on the mental and physical health of workers, and enhancing robust diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"The people who work here are our greatest strength," Linda Aldred, senior vice president of human resources, said in the news release. "They are what set Texas Children’s apart and allow us to serve our community in a big way, throughout the pandemic and beyond. This investment represents a bold first step in our journey together towards a brighter tomorrow."

The 2 percent increases and the PTO will take effect June 13. The initiative applies to about 16,000 people.