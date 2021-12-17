States turn to National Guard for hospital staffing help: 4 updates

As the omicron variant spreads and areas around the U.S. grapple with COVID-19 surges, some states have enlisted the National Guard to support hospitals experiencing staffing strain and capacity challenges.

Ohio

1. Ohio has mobilized 1,050 National Guard members. About 150 of the mobilized National Guard members will help meet critical needs at hospitals and testing locations, Gov. Mike DeWine said Dec. 17. The remaining individuals will help with patient transport, housekeeping and food services. National Guard members will be deployed beginning Dec. 20.

Indiana

2. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, the state's largest hospital system, announced Dec. 9 that it requested assistance from the National Guard for most of its hospitals. As of Dec. 17, the National Guard was supporting 13 of 16 IU Health hospitals, excluding Riley Children's Hospital, according to Fox 59. The National Guard will be deployed to IU Health Frankfort and White Memorial hospitals next week.

Maine

3. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that National Guard members would deploy to 10 healthcare facilities in the state beginning Dec. 16. She said they would be used in nonclinical roles to support nursing facilities and swing bed units that accept patients discharged from overwhelmed hospitals and help administer monoclonal antibodies to prevent serious COVID-19 illness. The deployments, which are scheduled through Jan. 26 and based on need, come after the governor activated up to 75 National Guard members last week.

New Hampshire

4. National Guard members began deploying this week to New Hampshire hospitals, the Foster's Daily Democrat reported Dec. 16. The National Guard members will work in nonclinical roles to support hospital staff.