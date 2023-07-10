SSM Health adds on-demand staffing capabilities to ease shortages

SSM Health, a 23-hospital health system based in St. Louis, has added an on-demand workforce platform to fill staffing gaps and improve employee retention.

The new platform stems from SSM Health's new agreement with ShiftMed, a staffing platform that connects about 350,000 healthcare professionals with jobs at healthcare facilities each quarter, the Catholic health system said in a news release shared with Becker's July 10.

"This is another example of how we're developing new ways to meet the needs of a changing workforce," Seth Lovell, BSN, RN, SSM Health system vice president of nursing operations, said in the release. "This move will ensure we're able to fulfill our mission, to reveal the healing presence of God through our exceptional healthcare services. It also demonstrates our commitment to provide a premier culture and employee experience."

SSM Health has 40,000 team members and care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. With ShiftMed, the health system will have access to credentialed, local professionals who can fill open shifts at hospitals.

SSM Health said on-demand, full-time equivalent workers make up 5 percent of the health system's workforce in its care facilities. The health system said it will integrate ShiftMed's technology into facilities in phases.