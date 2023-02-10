Some Gen-Zers hope they get laid off: here's why

Younger generations aren't lamenting layoffs, Bloomberg reported Feb. 8.

A survey conducted for Bloomberg News by the Harris Poll found that 18 percent of Gen Z respondents and 15 percent of millennial respondents would feel happy about being laid off.

There are several reasons for this positive outlook on a typically harrowing life event, according to Bloomberg. The unemployment rate is the lowest it's been since 1969, and the ratio of job openings to unemployed people hit 1.9 in December — nearly setting a record. Many young people feel they can easily find a new position, and the numbers back them up.

Younger generations are also more likely to see layoffs as redirection. Individuals interviewed by Bloomberg used their newfound freedom to work on "passion projects," explore freelancing, pivot to a new industry or even join exchange programs in other countries.