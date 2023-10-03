'Quiet thriving' a positive spin on 'quiet quitting'

The phrase "quiet quitting" — referring to a phenomenon in which employees reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role — gained traction on social media and in the news in 2022, and continues to be referenced today. Other phrases have also gained traction in recent years as workers were reassessing their work and roles, including "grumpy staying" and "bare minimum Mondays."

Members of Generation Z in entry-level jobs have often coined these phrases in reaction to increased dissatisfaction at work. Some employees have also expressed their dissatisfaction by "rage applying."

But in a Washington Post article, Lesley Alderman, a psychotherapist and writer based in New York City, makes a case for "quiet thriving" as an alternative to "quiet quitting." She writes that "quiet thriving" involves people "taking specific actions and making mental shifts that help you to feel more engaged on the job." Ms. Alderman goes on to provide 10 steps for people to thrive at work, including finding one thing to love or like about your job, cultivating a best friend at work, and setting positive intentions for yourself.

