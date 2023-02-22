Providence expands education program for 100,000 employees

Providence, a 52-hospital organization with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., has launched an expanded education program with Guild, a career opportunity platform.

The partnership will provide nearly 100,000 eligible employees with access to programs at high-quality learning providers with up to 100 percent of tuition paid, according to a Feb. 22 news release. These programs include undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, high school completion, and English language classes. Employees will also have access to customized development coaching with up to 100 percent tuition support.

"Healthcare systems around the nation are experiencing staffing shortages. At Providence, we believe the growth and development of our valued caregivers are key to our success," Darci Hall, Providence's vice president of talent effectiveness and development, said in the release. "Many have used our existing education offerings to excel in their careers with Providence. We're excited our partnership with Guild will help us expand access to affordable education and enhance the experience to increase our caregivers' success."

Hospitals and health systems across the country continue to face workforce challenges, including staff shortages. Organizations have responded to these challenges in various ways, including compensation, perks beyond pay, upskilling their workforce and providing more flexibility to staff through initiatives such as virtual nursing programs.

