Prospero Health expands in Tennessee, commits to hiring 530 total in next 5 years

Memphis, Tenn.-based Prospero Health announced Oct. 25 an expansion of its headquarters to an 80,000-square-foot facility in downtown Memphis.

Prospero launched in January 2020 with clinical teams serving 1,700 in three states. Currently, it serves 17,000 patients across 26 states.

The company, which provides home-based healthcare to seniors with serious illnesses, also committed to creating 530 total jobs in the next five years, Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Oct. 26.

Prospero currently employs 175 people locally, a large portion of the 249 jobs the company promised to create by 2024, according to Memphis Commercial Appeal.

"As Prospero has grown, we have done so confidently, because there is an abundance of talent in Memphis to support that growth," said Michael Scarbrough, Prospero co-founder, president and chief operating officer. "We are thrilled to be in a position to base our operations at 50 South B.B. King Boulevard and we are fortunate to be able to provide attractive job opportunities for even more skilled and dedicated Memphians."

The move is scheduled for early 2022.