Press Ganey recognizes hospitals, health systems for employee experience

On Jan. 8, Press Ganey announced recipients of its human experience awards, which recognize U.S. healthcare organizations committed to excellence in employee experience, patient experience and consumer experience.

The Press Ganey Human Experience Awards include the Guardian of Excellence Award, the Pinnacle of Excellence Award and the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality. Awards are based on performance in 2023 but presented in 2024.

The Guardian of Excellence Award recognized organizations that performed in the top 5% of healthcare providers and health plans for patient experience, employee engagement, physician experience, clinical quality performance or consumer experience in one year. Below are the hospitals and health systems that received the award for employee experience, based on their workforce engagement for their most recent census survey completed during the award year (2023).

Editor's note: Locations listed below may be for system headquarters and not individual hospitals.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Children's Health of Orange County (Orange, Calif.)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.)

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Community Health System (Fresno, Calif.)

Conway (Ark.) Regional Medical Center

Dartmouth Hitchcock Health (Lebanon, N.H.)

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills, N.J.)

FirstHealth of the Carolinas (Pinehurst, N.C.)

Great Plains Health (North Platte, Neb.)

Hendricks Regional Health (Danville, Ind.)

Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.)

Houston Methodist

Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.)

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center

Kirby Medical Center (Monticello, Ill.)

Main Line Health (Radnor Township, Pa.)

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

Moore County Hospital District (Dumas, Texas)

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Nebraska Methodist Health System (Omaha)

Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami)

Nor-Lea General Hospital (Lovington, N.M.)

Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)

Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.)

Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville, Wis.)

Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System

Spooner (Wis.) Health

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington, La.)

Syracuse (Neb.) Area Health

Tahoe Forest Hospital District (Truckee, Calif.)

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.)

The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.)

TJ Regional Health (Glasgow, Ky.)

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas)

UofL Health (Louisville, Ky.)

Uvalde (Texas) Memorial Hospital

The Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes health care organizations for excellence for at least three consecutive years in patient experience and consumer experience or two consecutive years in employee engagement, physician engagement, and clinical quality performance. Below are the hospitals and health systems that received the award for employee engagement based on their averaged engagement score from census surveys conducted in the two most recent calendar years.

Editor's note: If an organization conducted more than one census survey annually, engagement scores from the most recent survey in that year are used. Locations listed below may be for system headquarters and not individual hospitals.

City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

Hendricks Regional Health (Danville, Ind.)

Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.)

Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.)

Uvalde (Texas) Memorial Hospital

Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

A complete list of all award winners is available here.