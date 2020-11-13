Premier Health to outsource about 700 food, environmental services jobs

Premier Health said it is outsourcing about 700 employees across the Dayton, Ohio-based health system as it transitions environmental services and nutritional services departments to an external partner.

The transition will affect workers at Troy, Ohio-based Upper Valley Medical Center, Middletown, Ohio-based Atrium Medical Center and Dayton-based Miami Valley Hospital, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices filed with the state.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Premier Health said it plans to transition the environmental services and nutritional services departments to Compass One Healthcare, effective Jan. 10, which includes employees who work in these departments becoming employees of Compass. The health system anticipates these employees will continue to work in the same locations and under similar terms and conditions as they have with Premier Health.

"Premier Health is undergoing this transition to leverage Compass' expertise to enhance the patient experience at our sites of care, as we continue to focus on our core competency — quality patient care — while managing our costs," the health system said.

Compass combines healthcare support companies Crothall Healthcare and Morrison Healthcare.

