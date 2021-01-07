Pennsylvania clinicians make public plea to stop COVID-19 spread

As COVID-19 rages across the U.S., Pennsylvania clinicians are urging state residents to help stop virus spread.

Hospitals are committed to protecting and caring for residents, but the public can help stop the spread, according to a new public service announcement.

The clinicians — from Einstein Medical Center, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Select Medical, UPMC, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Mount Nittany Medical Center — urged residents to wear a mask, avoid large gatherings and crowds, social distance, stay home if sick, wash hands frequently and get a flu shot.

These measures keep hospitals safe for patients and staff — and they save lives, they said.

The public service announcement is part of an ongoing public education campaign from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania. The association said the campaign aims to educate the public about slowing virus spread, as well as about the importance of the vaccine.

"We know that, just because the vaccine is rolling out across the country, it will be some time before all of us get vaccinated and our lives return to normal. Until then, we must continue to protect the people you see in this video, as well as hundreds of thousands of other hospital and healthcare workers across the state," Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO said in a news release.

Read more about the campaign here.

